$0.65 EPS Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 542,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.