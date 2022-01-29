$0.81 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. AT&T reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 77,060,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,537,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

