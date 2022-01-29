-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4,250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MacroGenics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in MacroGenics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $727.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

