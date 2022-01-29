$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.99. Commerce Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $650,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $631,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,174 shares of company stock worth $1,593,623. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $67.96. 316,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,390. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $79.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

