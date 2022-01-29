$0.96 EPS Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 88,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

