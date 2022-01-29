$1.16 EPS Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.48. Progressive posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR opened at $108.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

