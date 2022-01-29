$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $970.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $296.35 on Friday. Synopsys has a one year low of $217.69 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.16.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.