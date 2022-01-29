$1.43 EPS Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.87. APA posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,960%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,524,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,672. APA has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

