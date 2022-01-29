$1.53 EPS Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.77 million.

Separately, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. The stock had a trading volume of 481,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,840. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

