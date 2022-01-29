$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

MCHP opened at $72.22 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.