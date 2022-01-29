$1.87 EPS Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will announce $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. ModivCare posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.36. 63,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.