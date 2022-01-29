10,125 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of CorVel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CorVel by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $174.52 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.12. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979 in the last three months. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

