101,645 Shares in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Bought by Anqa Management LLC

Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. SPX FLOW comprises approximately 8.2% of Anqa Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Anqa Management LLC owned about 0.24% of SPX FLOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

