102,500 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Corteva by 1.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

