$11.15 Million in Sales Expected for Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) will post $11.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ads-Tec Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $10.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ads-Tec Energy will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.80 million to $46.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $85.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ads-Tec Energy.

ADSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ads-Tec Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ads-Tec Energy stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ads-Tec Energy Plc (NASDAQ:ADSE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Exane Derivatives owned about 0.10% of Ads-Tec Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ads-Tec Energy stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Ads-Tec Energy has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

Ads-Tec Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

