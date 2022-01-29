$11.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $11.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.51 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,923,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

