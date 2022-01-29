$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will report sales of $12.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.