12,000 Shares in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 26.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $188.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.82. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.38 and a twelve month high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

