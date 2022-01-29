120,738 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,353,000 after purchasing an additional 556,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

