12,432 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after purchasing an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $96.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

