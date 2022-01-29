$13.64 Million in Sales Expected for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post $13.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.76 million and the lowest is $13.52 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $2.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 434.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $52.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.97 million to $53.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $90.79 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $98.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 426.60%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NEPT opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 53.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 834,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 723,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 361,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

