$142.54 Million in Sales Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to post sales of $142.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.20 million and the highest is $142.87 million. Civeo reported sales of $133.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $577.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.80 million to $577.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $614.87 million, with estimates ranging from $606.90 million to $622.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 95,914 shares of company stock worth $2,020,361 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at $226,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVEO opened at $20.87 on Friday. Civeo has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $297.40 million, a PE ratio of -23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 3.53.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

