$154.60 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report $154.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.40 million. Anaplan posted sales of $122.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $584.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.90 million to $584.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $725.80 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $730.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

NYSE PLAN opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,347,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

