$16.25 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $16.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.