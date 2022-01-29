$16.25 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $16.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $66.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $66.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.10 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

