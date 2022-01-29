167,504 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter valued at $528,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

In related news, CEO Francis Davidson sold 1,829,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GMIIU opened at $8.71 on Friday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.