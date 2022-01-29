19,691 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $126.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $109.51 and a 1-year high of $139.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.96.

