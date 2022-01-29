1irstcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $16,759.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00093221 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,775,121 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.