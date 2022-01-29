$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.48.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $154.54 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

