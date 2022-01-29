21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,402 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 21Vianet Group worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 295.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 91,163 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after buying an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,730,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of VNET opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

