22,526 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ opened at $151.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

