$259.99 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $259.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.50 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $238.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $70,754,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 203,276 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $9,517,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

