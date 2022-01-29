$268.39 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post $268.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,973,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,229,528 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $161,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

