$269.74 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce $269.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.80 million to $301.11 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $214.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.