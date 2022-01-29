28,000 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 57,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,276 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA stock opened at $59.26 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

