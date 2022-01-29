$29.18 Million in Sales Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) will report $29.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.44 million to $98.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $118.32 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATY shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, reduced their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

NYSE ATY opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

