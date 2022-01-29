$3.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.24 billion. Square reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $17.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock worth $6,979,167. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day moving average of $221.67. Square has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.