30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TDCH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 5,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 30DC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

About 30DC

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

