30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
TDCH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.03. 5,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. 30DC has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
About 30DC
