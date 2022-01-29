$31.45 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $31.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.39 million to $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $6.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

