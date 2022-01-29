324,656 Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 324,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.75% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

