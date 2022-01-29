$325.44 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will report sales of $325.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $324.97 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $238.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.05.

XM stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, with a total value of $5,293,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

