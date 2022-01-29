325,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 2.10% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,001,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $988,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $973,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

