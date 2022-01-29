$36.70 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post sales of $36.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.50 million to $36.90 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $153.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.55 million, with estimates ranging from $163.30 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $523.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

