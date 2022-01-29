37,500 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.