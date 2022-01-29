39,000 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000. Caption Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Axonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

