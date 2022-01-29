39,497 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,497 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 282,474 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,867,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after acquiring an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.04.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

