3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDDX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 53,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. 3DX Industries has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc is a precision manufacturing company, which produces products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes.

