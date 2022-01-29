3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 1 year low of $160.54 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

