3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of 3M worth $94,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $160.54 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

