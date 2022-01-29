$4.09 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post sales of $4.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $4.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $16.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $17.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.80 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 934,100 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

