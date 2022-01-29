$4.92 Million in Sales Expected for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) will announce $4.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $13.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.75 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PHAS opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.79. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.